Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is past his best according to boxing Hall of Famer Carl Froch.

Usyk is undefeated with a 20-0 record and holds wins over the likes of Anthony Joshua (x2), Tony Bellew and Murat Gassiev to name a few.

He is currently set to face WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois next month in Poland, but his main goal is to unify the heavyweight division against Tyson Fury.

Should he do that, he'll become the first boxer to unify both the cruiserweight and the heavyweight division. But despite all that, Froch believes the Ukrainian may be past his prime.

“I think that Usyk has been unbelievable, he’s been brilliant, one of the best,” Froch said in a recent interview with talkSPORT (via Boxing Social). “I compare him with Lomachenko, but Lomachenko got beat, anybody can get beat.

“I think that Usyk is, and people will argue with this and say ‘what is Froch on about? He is chatting nonsense’, but I think that he is past his best. So he is past his best because he has to be, physically, I know heavyweights can go into their late thirties, but he’s a cruiserweight.”

It's certainly a wild claim simply because there's no evidence of Usyk being past his best other than him turning 36 earlier this year. But that's not all.

Froch — a former super-middleweight champion at 46 years of age — even believes he could take Usyk on in a street fight.

“I stand next to Usyk and he’s like six-foot-two, six-foot-three, I look at him and think ‘yeah, I would fancy my chances’, not in a boxing ring but in a street fight,” he added.