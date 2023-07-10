Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk believes it's pretty clear that Tyson Fury is ducking his fighter — and that's something his fans won't forgive.

It appeared at one stage that Fury and Usyk would collide in a highly-anticipated heavyweight title unification fight earlier this year. That was, until Fury seemingly made negotiations difficult before the fight eventually fell through with many on social media blaming “The Gypsy King” for it.

With Usyk now defending his heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois next month in Poland, there was talk of getting a fight with Fury booked for a Saudi Arabia mega card in December.

That, too, has now fallen through with rumors stating that a fight between the pair would only be likely to take place in 2024.

It's led many in the boxing world to be frustrated with Fury and none more so than Krassyuk, who claims the Briton is running away from Usyk.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m not inventing, I’m just commenting the fact. He is running away from Oleksandr Usyk, and this is a fact,” he told Boxing Social. “He’s now trying to fight some ‘game-changing opponent.’ Let us see who is this opponent? How dangerous is the game-changer?”

According to recent reports, that game-changing opponent could be former UFC heavyweight champion and new PFL signing Francis Ngannou.

While Krassyuk isn't one to criticize the fight, he feels the fans will eventually turn on Fury if he doesn't give them the big fight they've been waiting for.

“I don’t treat it with any disrespect,” he added. “The only thing I am really negative about is that this comprehension of the idea that Tyson Fury is rich, recognized, famous only for one reason – because he has fans who made him rich buying tickets, buying his merchandise, buying pay-per-views. The money he has on his account is the money that came from his fans’ pockets.

“But fans want to get something back in return. And now the thing everyone wants to get, Tyson does not give it to them. They want to see the big fight, and Tyson tries to avoid it. He doesn’t give the big fight to the fans. That’s the only thing that fans will never forgive him. He has to fight Usyk. He has to make this fight of the century.”