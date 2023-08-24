Oleksandr Usyk has not yet fought Daniel Dubois but he already has someone else in his sight for a potential bout. It comes as no surprise that the Ukranian would want to wage his WBA title among others to fight Tyson Fury. The two have long had talks of fighting with one another but their promoters just could not agree on a deal. But, Usyk wanted all the smoke and reignited talks with just three words, via Declan Taylor of the Boxing Scene.

“I need him,” were the words that came out of Oleksandr Usyk when asked about Tyson Fury.

The Ukrainian WBA heavyweight champion further added why he has such a passion for battering down Fury, “Fury is beautiful and funny. I don’t think about him at all, I just need to meet him in the ring. The WBC belt is just additional motivation but me and him just need to fight. Fans and people will talk about our fight for 20, 30, 40 years. We need to fight.”

The two are only getting older so to call for this legendary fight at this time would be appropriate. Tyson Fury has not wagered his WBC title against Francis Ngannou but might be up for the challenge. Usyk, on the other hand, will have to focus against Daniel Dubois as he aims to represent his war-torn nation well. He unveiled what it meant for him to fight in Wroclaw, “I don’t want to be angry at people, I want to love this world as it is. If I can bring my people just a little bit of enjoyment, I would fight every day.”