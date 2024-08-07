Bam Adebayo recently expressed his thoughts on how Team USA can achieve success in the 2024 Olympics. The Americans crushed Brazil on Tuesday in a blowout 122-87 victory. While their recent win should serve as a confidence booster for the team, the players seem to remain locked in heading to the semifinals rematch against Serbia.

Among all the teams in the Men's Basketball division of the 2024 Olympics, Team USA is undoubtedly the most stacked squad. All players represent the NBA and the majority of them are All-Stars. With that in mind, they are the clear favorites to win the gold medal this year.

However, despite the deep roster the Americans have, Adebayo seemingly doesn't care about their lineup. He told the media after their game against Brazil that what matters most moving forward is how his team performs. Bam acknowledges that he has a powehouse squad by his side, but he still wants for them to play efficiently.

It's not about having depth,” Adebayo said. “It's about us playing the right way. We worry about that first, we don't worry about matchups, we got one of the best teams out here, so for us it's about going out there and playing the right way.

Anthony Davis has similar sentiments about Team USA

Anthony Davis shared his thoughts on what Team USA needs to do in their upcoming rematch against Serbia. Reflecting on their game against Brazil, Davis identified the keys to their success.

He acknowledges the team's abundance of prolific scorers and emphasized that his role, along with Embiid's, is to hustle for the ball and create scoring opportunities for their guards. Davis also praised Embiid for his exceptional performance despite negative reactions from French fans. He believes that as long as the two big men deliver and effectively support their guards, these factors will lead to victory against Serbia in the semi-finals.

However, Serbia has proven to be a formidable opponent for the Americans. Despite a blowout loss in the group phase, the game was competitive throughout the first half, thanks to the efforts of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Considering these factors, Davis understands that the big men's key role is to maintain pressure on the Serbians. Jokic and his team demonstrated they can keep up despite their lack of star power. Therefore, Davis and Embiid must give their all to stop Jokic. The Serbian big man is undeniably the core of his team. If Team USA's scorers hit their shots and the big men handle clean-up duties, the Americans should be able to keep Serbia at bay.