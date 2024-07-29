Team USA head coach Cheryl Reeve had high praise for Sabrina Ionescu following her debut Olympic performance against Japan. In a game that saw the Team USA women's basketball team secure a commanding 102-76 win, Ionescu's contributions helped on their quest for the U.S.' eighth gold. Playing in her first Olympic game, Ionescu nailed three 3-pointers and provided five assists, frequently finding her New York Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart in transition.

“She was very, very, very excited, and she was terrific,” Reeve said of Ionescu, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “Her passing and transition, and her and Stew's connection, was fun to watch.”

The U.S. team leveraged their size against the smaller Japanese team, dominating the paint and securing their 56th consecutive Olympic win since 1992. The Americans racked up 64 points in the paint, exploiting their height advantage with six players standing 6-foot-1 or taller.

A’ja Wilson and Stewart were particularly effective in the interior. Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards. She also contributed four blocks.

“I had to play in my strength,” Wilson said. “In these types of games, you have to hit first early because we always say the most physical team normally gets the win.”

Unselfish play by Team USA secures win

Stewart, known for her ability to outrun defenders in transition, made 11 of 15 shots for 22 points and added eight rebounds and two blocks.

“It's amazing to play with A'ja,” Stewart said. “Her and I are just continuing to create this two-woman tandem on the court—looking for each other, running the floor, and really making it difficult for the other team.”

Brittney Griner scored 11 points and securing nine rebounds. Chelsea Gray, acting as the primary playmaker, cut through the Japanese defense with ease, finishing with 13 assists, just one shy of the American Olympic record. The U.S. ended with a total of 34 assists.

Reeve emphasized the importance of the team's unselfish play.

“What I'm excited about is just having such an unselfish group of really great players that don't care who gets the credit,” she said. “Our commitment to having the ball in the paint was special because sometimes you might bore of it and start jacking 3s.”

Despite struggling from beyond the arc early in the game, hitting just one of their first 13 attempts, the Americans' dominance in the paint ensured their victory. Japan managed to stay within 10 points late in the second quarter thanks to their nine first-half three-pointers, but the U.S. pulled away with a strong finish.

Team USA women's basketball will face Belgium on Thursday.