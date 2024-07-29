Team USA women’s basketball forward/guard Kahleah Copper’s collision with Rui Machida during Team USA’s Olympic opener against Japan on Monday left fans and teammates in a state of worry. In the second quarter, Copper went down, holding her side, after a hard collision. She lay on the court for a minute before getting up and walking off, leading to immediate concern about her condition. Fortunately, Copper returned in the fourth quarter, looking fit and ready to play.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley quickly showed her support for Copper, tweeting, “Let’s make sure norf Philly’s own is alright! @kahleahcopper hope you are good” Staley’s message quickly went viral with over 54,000 views.

Fans also took to social media to express their relief and support for Copper. One tweet from Dana Scott of AZ Central Sports read, “Glad that Kahleah Copper’s gonna be OK after that hard collision. Phoenix Mercury needs her around after the WNBA’s Olympic break, to say the least.” Another fan posted a GIF with the caption, “Kahleah Copper pls be alright.”

Despite the scare, Team USA dominated the game, securing a 102-76 victory over Japan. A’ja Wilson led the scoring with 24 points, and Breanna Stewart added 22. The win extended the U.S. Olympic winning streak to 56 games, dating back to the 1992 Barcelona Games, according to Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.

Japan managed to keep the game competitive for the first 17 minutes, trailing by only five points late in the second quarter. However, the U.S. pulled away with a strong finish to the half, including a three-point play by Wilson, opening a double-digit lead. Chelsea Gray’s precision passing in the third quarter helped the U.S. solidify their lead, and Japan never threatened again.

Brittney Griner, playing her first international game since her release from a Russian prison, contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. The U.S. team’s dominance on the boards was evident, with Griner and Wilson leading the way, resulting in a 56-27 rebounding advantage.

Sabrina Ionescu and Kelsey Plum also added 11 points each for the Americans.

The team faces Belgium on Thursday.