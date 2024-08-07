As the 2024 Paris Olympics progress, the events have been a spectacle of fierce competition and groundbreaking achievements. Among these, Team USA’s basketball team continues to stand out with their unmatched prowess and unbeaten streak. Their command over the court was vividly demonstrated in the quarter-finals this Tuesday against Brazil, where they clinched a resounding 122-87 victory. This match not only marked another triumph for Team USA but also served as a historical landmark for Kevin Durant, who eclipsed Lisa Leslie as the highest scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history.

Kevin Durant entered the game against Brazil just five points shy of surpassing Lisa Leslie's formidable record of 488 points. Effortlessly, he scored 11 points during the game, raising his total to 494 points. This significant milestone garnered widespread accolades, including from Leslie herself and Durant's teammate on both the Suns and the national team, Devin Booker.

Kevin Durant breaks Lisa Leslie’s U.S. Olympic scoring record with Devin Booker's praise

Leslie, the former record holder, swiftly took to social media to commend Durant’s achievement. She posted, “Well let me start to congratulate @KDTrey5 as he gets ready to break one of my Olympic records! The Slim Reaper!! One of my all-time favorites!”

Witnessing the record-setting feat firsthand, Booker expressed his awe at Kevin Durant's exceptional status within the Olympic annals. “That's Captain America status. I feel like he has every Olympic record. Now we have to get him his fourth gold… Now that we're teammates [on the Suns], I get to see [his hard work] behind the scenes,” Booker remarked.

Despite this personal milestone, Kevin Durant remained modest and forward-looking. Known for his commitment and focus, Durant emphasized the broader objective of the team over his personal accolades. “Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up…Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years..much love to you always…it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas,” Durant reflected.

Durant's legacy grows as he sets record pace at the Paris Olympics

Before the Paris Olympics, Kevin Durant already held the record for most points scored in men's Team USA history with 435 points. His performance in this year’s games — accumulating 59 points over the first four games with an average of 14.8 points per game and a 60% shooting accuracy — further solidifies his status as one of the most illustrious Olympic scorers ever. His previous Olympic performances were equally impressive, with scoring averages of 20.7 points per game in 2020, 19.5 in 2012, and 19.4 in 2016—each among the highest ever recorded at the Olympics.

With their sights now set on the semi-finals, Team USA is gearing up to face Nikola Jokic and the Serbian team this Thursday. Kevin Durant will lead the charge with the collective talent and synergy of Team USA at his side, setting the stage for another exhilarating chapter in their pursuit of an unprecedented fifth consecutive gold medal. Durant's scoring acumen, combined with the strategic depth of Team USA, forecasts a formidable challenge for their opponents and promises to captivate basketball fans worldwide.