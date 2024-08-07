Kevin Durant is now the new all-time scoring leader for Team USA. He was able to usurp Lisa Leslie for the record during their Olympics win against Brazil. While a lot of stars like LeBron James, Novak Djokovic, and Lewis Hamilton among others get to embrace their longevity, the Phoenix Suns star may not have felt so good about getting the record. He unveiled his very condensed thoughts on it in his latest statement, via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

“A little record. Scored a lot of points. Just because I’ve been here a long time,” Kevin Durant said after he recorded his 489th point for Team USA.

Kevin Durant balls out for Team USA against Brazil at the Olympics

Durant grabbed the record in the third quarter of their Olympics clash against Brazil. While he did not heat up quite as expected, his numbers were still quite serviceable. He finished the game by knocking down four out of his eight field goals and being perfect from the free throw line. All of these buckets added up to a total of 11 points.

Not to mention, the Team USA Slim Reaper also dished out three assists to help LeBron James facilitate their offense. Moreover, he also stole the ball once from Brazil which prevented them from gaining any sort of offensive swing. By the end of the game, Team USA punched a ticket to meet Nikola Jokic in the Olympics semifinals after beating Brazil with a 122-87 scoreline.

This is not the only record that Lisa Leslie holds that the Durantula might want to break. The WNBA and Team USA star has four gold medals and Durant just has three. If he along with LeBron James and Stephen Curry win it, he would be able to tie that medal count. Moreover, he also gets a chance to shatter that record if he chooses to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.