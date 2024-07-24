Women’s basketball legend and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi spoke on the mindset driving Team USA women’s basketball as they aim for their eighth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

When discussing what it takes for Team USA to secure another gold, Taurasi acknowledged the challenges but is confident in the team’s ability to unite and succeed.

“It’s hard to put together 12 players that have never played together, practice twice and expect to win a gold medal. But we will always figure out a way to sacrifice, to be selfless, to make sure that the end result is to win a gold. And I think we always have that mindset when we play with Team USA. It’s about our country and it’s about doing the job,” she said in an interview with ESPN’s Michele Steele.

Taurasi’s leadership and experience are invaluable to the team. U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve has highlighted Taurasi’s unique contribution, saying, “No one has done it more than her. There's no substitute for that level of experience. We're going to count on her voice, and that experience she has is incredible and valuable”

Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympics is filled with talent, featuring seasoned players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Brittney Griner. The depth of experience and skill is seen as a key advantage as they prepare to face top international competition.

At 42, Taurasi is participating in her sixth Olympics, a record in itself. Reflecting on her career and the journey with Team USA, she emphasized the honor of representing her country, adding that this is most likely her last Olympics.

“It definitely is for Team USA basketball, you know. I’m 42, six Olympics. It’s just been such an honor to put on that jersey every single time,” Taurasi said.

Team USA’s exhibition match victory

Taurasi and the rest of the Team USA squad secured an 84-57 victory over Germany in an exhibition game in London on Tuesday, providing a morale boost ahead of the Paris Olympics. The win against Germany comes shortly after an unexpected loss to Team WNBA in the WNBA All-Star Game July 20.

A’ja Wilson led the team with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Team USA quickly established dominance against Germany, racing to a 22-9 lead. By halftime, they led 44-32, and continued to build on this lead in the second half.

Germany, preparing for their first Olympic appearance, struggled against the experienced American team. Luisa Geiselsoder was a standout for Germany, scoring 13 points, but the team couldn’t match the depth and skill of Team USA. Notably absent from the game was Brittney Griner, who was resting ahead of the Olympics.

The two countries will face each other again in the Olympic pool stage on Aug 4. The journey to Paris officially begins on July 29, with Team USA set to compete against Japan, followed by matches against Belgium on Aug, 1 and then Germany.