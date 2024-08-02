Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is basking in the glory of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Team Greece leader is not only getting buckets on the court but also appreciating the entire experience.

Antetokounmpo loves the Parisian vibes thus far, via The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“I’m trying to enjoy every single day with my teammates,” said Antetokounmpo. “I remember I came the first day and texted my wife, and I told her, ‘I cannot stop smiling.’ You know, just the atmosphere and the vibe, it's just different.”

Greece beat Australia 77-71 on Thursday to finish third in Group A and secure its first men's hoops Olympic victory in 16 years. “The Greek Freak” turned in another quality outing, finishing with 20 points on 72.7% shooting with seven boards, six assists, and two steals. The squad finished the group stage 1-2 after losses to Canada and Spain and will wait on the result of Serbia vs. South Sudan on Saturday to find out if it's through to the quarterfinals. A Serbia win by three or more points would do the trick.

Fellow Greek player Kostas Papinikolaou sounded off on the close nature of the standings, via FIBA.

“I believe all teams deserve to go through from this group,” the 34-year-old said. “All of them played good basketball, had good and bad moments, sometimes you need a little bit of luck, also. Hopefully, luck will smile on us.”

For Antetokounmpo, though, the Olympics have been about more than just the on-court results.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appreciates the magic of the Olympics

The Milwaukee Bucks' franchise cornerstone has experienced the highest heights in the NBA, but nothing compares to the global stage.

“Obviously, it’s hard for me to be around every basketball player, because we compete against one another, and then you see them in the cafeteria, you see them in the elevator, you see them outside in the athlete lounge area,” he continued. “But just the energy is different. From the moment that we went to the ceremony, with all the Greeks, all the Greek athletes, and my teammates and lifting up the flag, and seeing people come down in Paris to celebrate us and cheer for us, then going back and competing in the games, and seeing how you know the crowd was into it, and how people are really competing … it’s incredible.”

Whether or not Greece moves on this year, the important part is that the program took a step forward, all while making everlasting memories.

“I’m happy that I’m here. I don’t take it for granted, and will enjoy to the fullest because you never know if you were ever going to have this opportunity,” Antetokounmpo said. “It took us 16 years to be here. …I’m just happy that I see my kids out there (during games) and they are able to see me compete at this stage and I can tell them stories about how it goes.”