Team USA flexed their muscles Wednesday night and crushed Canada in a pre-Paris Olympics tune-up game in Las Vegas to the tune of an 86-72 score. However, it was not that great of a game from an individual perspective for Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid, who fouled out of the contest before even the final quarter could start.

Embiid graduated from the game with five fouls in the third quarter. It takes just five personal fouls for a player to get disqualified from a game under FIBA rules.

Fans clown Joel Embiid during USA-Canada game

Since the game was highly anticipated, it generated plenty of traction online, with many poking fun at Embiid for his underwhelming play and early exit.

“Embiid’s antics don’t work in FIBA 😭,” said @BricksCenter.

“Dwight Powell owns Embiid apparently” commented @CentristBeard.

“Took Embiid all of two touches before he started with the foul baiting. Save that s**t for the NBA brother. We are playing basketball like men this summer. This is America. If you don't like it you GETT ERT,” stated @DragonflyJonez.

“Embiid's fit on this roster,” said @Bam_Adobobayo, who attached an image of Russell Westbrook in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform just to make the point clearer.

“Joel Embiid presence giving me the opposite of whatever patriotism is” chimed in @bansky.

From @seeratsohi: “joel embiid is dillon brooks but he’s not trying to be dillon brooks”

Meanwhile, @AlexGoldenNBA posted an image of former Embiid backup with the Sixers, Mo Bamba, with a caption that read: “Joel Embiid for Team USA when he can’t be a foul merchant”

“We are going to find out if Joel Embiid can win when it matters most with only 11 all star teammates,” joked @Courtside_Dave.

Team USA clobber Canada despite Embiid's troubles

Embiid, who started the game alongside LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, scored only five points on 2/5 shooting from the field and turned the ball over to the opposition a total of four times in 12 minutes of action.

It was not all that bad for Embiid. He did some good things on the floor, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a couple of assists.

Still, the Americans dominated Canada even with Embiid emptying his fouls. Thanks to their depth, Team USA kept their head above water despite Embiid's third-quarter exit. Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo picked up most of the minutes at the center position.

Davis finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks, while Adebayo came up with six points and seven boards. To borrow a phrase from Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr, the Americans have an embarrassment of riches from top to bottom of the roster, and that was on full display against the Canadians, who are ranked seventh in the world by FIBA.

The Americans had a shaky start, as they turned the ball over numerous times in the first quarter resulting in a seven-point advantage at the end of the opening period for Canada. But once Team USA got it going, there was no looking back for James and company. They outscored Canada in each of the next two quarters.

It is also worth noting that Team USA did not have Suns forward and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant in action due to calf soreness.

In a way, the Americans were able to score some measure of revenge against Canada, who defeated the United States in the third-place game during the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, 127-118.

Anthony Edwards led Team USA with 13 points off the bench while Curry paced the starters with 12 points. Team USA shot just 7/23 from deep but feasted inside the arc where they made 60 percent of their attempts.

RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors spearheaded Canada with 12 points, while Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 10 points.

Team USA schedule before 2024 Paris Olympics

Joel Embiid has several chances to come up with a much better performance for Team USA before the Olympics, as they have four more tune-up games slated, including July 15's date with Australia in Abu Dhabi.

After that, Team USA will take on three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and Serbia, also in Abu Dhabi on July 17. A final stop in London to square off versus South Sudan (July 20) and Germany (July 22) will be Team USA's final warm-up games before flying to Paris.