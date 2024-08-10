Even though UConn Women's Basketball star Paige Bueckers isn't competing at the Paris Olympics, that doesn't mean she isn't following along with all of the action. However, basketball may not be the sport that Bueckers has been watching the closest.

Bueckers spoke about how big of a fan she is of Team USA Women's Gymnastics star Suni Lee in a recent interview with UPROXX's Megan Armstrong.

Armstrong asked Bueckers, “Which athlete or Olympic moment has fired you up the most?” Bueckers responded by talking about Lee.

“She’s from Minnesota. I’m from Minnesota, so just being Minnesota made, being friends, and seeing all the adversity that she’s come back from,” Bueckers said. “Her resilience. The fact that doctors told her she might not ever do gymnastics again [due to a kidney disease diagnosis in 2022], and here she is, winning medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It’s been inspiring to watch, and I’m just super proud of her.”

Instead of taking the time during her interview to talk about one of the members of Team USA Women's Basketball team, like UConn alumnae Breanna Stewart or Diana Taurasi, Bueckers made the choice to highlight Lee and give her inspiring story some attention.

Like Bueckers mentioned, Lee's future in gymnastics was in doubt when she was diagnosed with a kidney disease and couldn't compete for six months. Despite her health concerns, she was able to return in 2023 and has starred during the Paris Olympics. Bueckers also noted that Lee is also a Minnesota native, with Lee growing up in St. Paul and Bueckers in nearby Edina.

Suni Lee's incredible performances at the Paris Olympics

Lee has been one of the stars of the Paris Olympics for Team USA gymnastics. Lee won a gold medal during the team all-around final, contributing scores on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise finals and bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars. Lee, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in individual all-around became the first reigning champion since Nadia Comăneci in 1980 to medal in the event in the following Olympics.

By the time the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics come around, Bueckers should be one of the favorites to represent the United States in basketball. At just 21, Lee still should have at least one more Olympics in her. It would certainly be a special moment to see the two friends and Minnesota natives representing their country together in their respective sports.