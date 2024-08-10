The Men's Basketball portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics concluded on Saturday, with LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and Team USA defeating Nicolas Batum and France in the Gold Medal Game.

The United States defeated France, 98-87. It's the fifth consecutive Gold Medal for the Americans and the 17th time in the country's history that they took home the Gold.

Stephen Curry led the way for Team USA with 24 points, five assists, and two steals. Kevin Durant, USA's all-time leading scorer, chipped in 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists as well. LeBron James added 14 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals.

Curry recorded eight three-pointers in the Gold medal match, one game after recording nine three-pointers and 36 points.

France, on the other hand, wins the Silver for the second consecutive Olympics. The 2024 Games were the country's 11th appearance in the Men's Basketball Tournament and the fourth time they've medaled, all of which have been Silver.

Victor Wembanyama led the way for Les Bleus with 26 points and seven rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting. Guerschon Yabusele scored 20 points with two rebounds.

Wembanyama was seen in tears following his first Olympics with the French National team.

Clippers forward and French captain Nicolas Batum finished with five points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes of play. He led the team in minutes this tournament, playing 31 minutes a game.

Team USA wins the Gold Medal. France took home the Silver. Nikola Jokic and Serbia won the bronze by defeating Dennis Schroder and Germany earlier in the day.

More to come…