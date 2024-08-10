Traditionally, USA Basketball tops the world. Despite routinely winning gold in the Olympics, though, the Red, White & Blue finished just fourth place in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

That's why LeBron James and company did everything in their power to right the ship at the 2024 Paris Olympics, via The Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

“USA Basketball’s LeBron James after winning gold at Paris Olympics: ‘We got our moment. This is what we wanted. We didn’t like the way we played last summer, so we put together this team very fast,'” Golliver reported.

James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry took last summer off, watching from home as the USA fell to Germany in the World Cup semi-final, and again to Canada in the third-place game. That's why the three hoops titans teamed up to form one of the greatest squads ever assembled in this year's Olympics.

Head coach Steve Kerr's roster was revamped this year, with the only World Cup holdovers being Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton. James made his Olympic return after taking off the 2021 and 2016 games due to rest, while Curry made his debut in the competition this year.

At 39, this may be James' last run in the competition. However, the three-time Olympic gold medalist's contributions to USA hoops will be remembered for generations.

LeBron James' longevity was on full display at the Olympics

James won the Olympic MVP award, as he averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. The four-time NBA champion capped the tournament off with 14 points, six boards, 10 dimes, and two steals against France.

Kerr described how it felt to finally coach James before the group stage began, via USA Today's Jeff Zillgit.

“I just like coaching him rather than coaching against him,” Kerr said just before the U.S. opened group play at the Olympics. “It’s so fun to see him up close and get to know him a little bit and watch him with his teammates. I mean there's a reason he's LeBron James – to see him at 39 doing everything he's doing, dominating games, leading practices, setting an example for everybody. He's incredible.”

While no 39-year-old has ever played at James level, Curry and Durant could be next in line to do so. The two superstars are 36 and 35, respectively, and still at the top of their games.

Once the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roll around, they could each match James' longevity by leading the USA to another gold medal. However, they deserve to bask in the glory of this moment for now.