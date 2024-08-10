While Team France is competing against a stacked Team USA, one would think they are in the game because of such NBA stars like Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, or even Evan Fournier. They would be wrong as the star for them early in the game was Guerschon Yabusele which his performance has spawned fan reactions from social media asking their favorite teams to acquire the French born player.

By the end of the first half where Team USA was leading by eight points, 49-41, Yabusele had 15 points where he shot 50 percent to go along with a rebound and a steal for Team France.



Besides the impressive statistic line, he also had a highlight play where he dunked over Team USA and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. One fan seemingly of the Dallas Mavericks in a X, formerly Twitter, user by the name of Landon Thomas would accompany that viral highlight with a message that says “Okay, so how do the Dallas Mavericks sign Guerschon Yabusele?”

More reactions from Team France's Guerschon Yabusele

Because of the impressive performance from Yabusele, there was “MVP” chants that were heard from the crowd which makes sense since the Olympics this year is in Paris, France. However, it would spark users on the social media platform, more interestingly associated with the Boston Celtics since Yabusele actually was on the team from 2017-2019, like one post from The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

“MVP chants for Guerschon Yabusele in the gold medal game of the Olympics against Team USA, just as Celtics fans envisioned 8 years ago,” Himmelsbach wrote on X.



In general, a performance like this on the biggest stage possible with the whole world watching including NBA teams could spark an invite to any roster. This was mentioned by an account by the name of NBA University which echoed the same sentiments about Yabusele.

“Guerschon Yabusele should have an NBA contract waiting for him after this tournament,” the user wrote.