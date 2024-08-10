After a sluggish start the Boston Red Sox have played their way into the postseason picture. And while the Red Sox didn’t swing for the fences at the trade deadline, they could be getting a huge bullpen upgrade soon with the impending return of Liam Hendriks.

Hendriks took the next step in his rehab, throwing his second live batting practice session today, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey on X. And he certainly has the support of his teammates. After getting a hitter to pop up, he ran to make the catch in foul territory, which got a loud cheer from the Red Sox’s players watching.

Hendriks threw 20 pitches during today’s live BP, including some curveballs. He plans to throw a third session on Tuesday or Wednesday and, if all goes well, he could then be headed for a rehab assignment, per McCaffrey.

It’s been a long road back for Hendriks. The three-time All-Star had been one of the best relievers in baseball for the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox. He won consecutive Reliever of the Year awards in 2020 and 2021 and racked up 75 saves in his first two seasons with the White Sox.

However, Hendriks was dealt a serious blow when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January 2023. He started that season on the injured list while undergoing treatment. In April, Hendriks announced he was cancer free and the 13-year veteran was able to make his season debut on May 29. Unfortunately, he was only able to throw five innings for Chicago last year before Hendriks was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery and missed the rest of the season.

He became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox. He has yet to make his debut with his new team but he appears to be getting close to a return.

The Red Sox hope Liam Hendriks can bolster their bullpen

Not only does Hendriks have the support of Red Sox’s players and coaches but also his wife, who noticed the pitcher’s foot was in a different spot during his last live batting practice, according to McCaffrey on X. The pitcher made the adjustment for today’s session and felt better.

The Red Sox would obviously love to add Hendriks to their bullpen. While Boston closer Kenley Jansen has been excellent this season – even though he dreams of pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers – Red Sox’s relievers rank 20th or worse in holds, strikeouts, strikeout percentage, batting average against and WHIP and they’re 19th in ERA and WPA.

In 2022 Hendriks posted a 2.81 ERA, a 1.040 WHIP, 37 saves, an ERA+ 142 and 85 strikeouts in 57.2 innings for the White Sox while also making his third career All-Star game. It was the 35-year-old hurler’s last full season in the majors and it’s unknown exactly how dominant Hendriks will be when he’s able to return. Even if he’s lost a step, Hendriks can still help the Red Sox in their playoff push and, potentially, in the postseason.