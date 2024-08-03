A major controversy surrounded the 2024 Paris Olympics when Italian boxer Angela Carini quit her match against Algerian Imane Khelif after just 46 seconds. Carini cried foul over Khelif’s participation in the Olympic games, questioning her sexuality in the process. Many then called into question why the International Olympic Committee allowed Khelif to participate in the games when her body is producing high levels of testosterone — leading many to classify the Algerian as a transgender woman.

Calling Khelif a transgender woman is a flat-out lie. She was born a biological woman to a family living in a rural community in a country where being gay or transgender is illegal. But the damage had already been done, thanks in large part to Carini’s actions. Nonetheless, for Robert Griffin III, holding the line in defense of Khelif is a responsibility everyone has to carry, not just to protect the world from misinformation, but to protect the gender and sexual identity of women as well.

“Imane Khelif is not a transgender woman or a biological man. Imane Khelif is a woman. She was born that way and has identified that way her entire life,” Griffin said in a video he posted on his official X account. “Make sure to get your facts straight before you decide to speak on or bully someone else.”

“Khelif should not be a part of your political narratives. She should not be used to push your own agendas. And if you’re trying to protect women or protect your daughters, you should be protecting Khelif. And if you’re not gonna do the research, then you’re the one that we need protection from.”

The world owes Imane Khelif a huge apology

Conservatives took to social media to protest Imane Khelif’s participation in the Olympics. The furor over Khelif’s sexuality grew deafening to the point where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had to issue a statement, saying that “every person has the right to practice sport without discrimination.”

For what it’s worth, Angela Carini already issued an apology towards Khelif. Carini said that she respects the IOC’s decision to allow Khelif to fight in the Olympics even though her eligibility has already been called into question in recent years.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified Khelif from participating in the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships due to her hormonal condition. But with the IOC not recognizing IBA as the governing body for boxing in this year’s Olympics, the Algerian boxer has been given the green light to represent her country.