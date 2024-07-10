Veteran Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is gearing up to play with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. At 39 years old, 2024 could be James' last professional Summer Games before he retires. However, he is not soaking in the glory by himself. James gave star gymnast Simone Biles high praise amid her own impressive Olympic run.

“She's the best,” three-time Olympic medalist LeBron James said, via ESPN. “It's that simple. She's the best.”

“Simone is super dope,” James added. “And she's an inspiration to my daughter and to all, not only Black girls in the world, but also, kids, anyone, not only just in gymnastics, but any field. If you love greatness — which is another story about the people that don't love greatness or act like they don't, but they just have to be in the hate pool because that's what society is today. But Simone is amazing and she's everything.”

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast ever, with 37 medals from Olympic and world championship competitions. The 27-year-old is not far removed from her ninth U.S. all-around title, which she won in June of 2024.

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo noted the impressiveness of Biles' accomplishments and laid out his goal with her ahead of the Olympics.

“To be that good — well, excuse me, to be that great — and she still keeps breaking barriers,” Adebayo said. “To be able to see that just one time and hopefully get a picture with her, it'd mean a lot because she's done a lot for not only the faces of us but for her sport as a whole.”

LeBron James, Team USA stars continue to give Simone Biles flowers before Olympics

LeBron James' “super dope” praise for Biles is significant due to the parallels in both stars' careers. Like Biles, James is seen as the greatest athlete in his sport. In addition, the Lakers star and Biles share one key quality: longevity.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant provided further insight into Biles' greatness, praising her long-time dominance.

“I was talking to a gymnast the other day and I didn't know their peak is from like 15 to like 18 or 19 or something like that,” Durant said. “So, for her to be at that age and still elite, of course, yeah, I want to go check her out. I've always been a fan of what she was doing. Introduced me to that sport, really. I wasn't really paying attention much until she started doing her thing. … Simone is somebody who set the tone for what a champion, an Olympian, a winner in life should be.”

Biles looks to make more history in Paris. She will face stout competition, but if she continues to execute well, there is no doubt that she bring more hardware back to the United States. The 2024 Games could be Biles' last Olympic competition, so she will be sure to make it count.

Meanwhile, LeBron James looks to secure a medal himself with the Team USA basketball squad. It will be interesting to see how countless talented athletes perform on the world's biggest stage.