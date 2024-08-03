Simone Biles is having an incredible bounce back tour at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Anticipation was incredibly high to see Biles, the best gymnast in the world, back competing after her unexpected exit from the 2021 Tokyo games. Biles has overcome the “twisties” but she is still battling her anxiety as such a huge event that the entire world is watching.

Biles recently posted a video on TikTok where she prepared for the Olympic all-around final in gymnastics. She also answered questions from her followers during the video.

Biles opened up about her anxiety at the Olympics in response to one of these questions.

“I have not done much around the Olympic village,” Biles said in her TikTok video. “That's because the first day that we got here, I got to the cafeteria and lots of people were asking me for photos, like non-stop. Whenever I sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking, and I couldn't stop shaking and I'm so overwhelmed.”

It is interesting to hear about Biles' experiences at the Olympic village. Biles is such a huge name at this year's Olympics that even her fellow athletes are apparently giving her the celebrity treatment. It must be stressful to experience that in the relative safety of the Olympic village.

“I went to the cafeteria to meet my friend yesterday, but before that, I hadn't gone back to the cafeteria for like five days. I just go to the store, stock up on food, then just like stay here. Because it makes me so anxious.”

We're proud that Simone Biles continues to crush in the Olympics while also dealing with incredible pressure outside of her competitions.

Recapping the 2024 Paris Olympics for Simone Biles

Biles has stacked accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 27 year-old helped the USA win gold at the women's team all-around gymnastics event. She also clinched her sixth Olympic gold medal by winning the women's artistic individual all-around on Friday.

Biles set Olympics history earlier this week by becoming the first woman gymnast to win two non-consecutive Olympic all-around titles. She is officially the oldest woman to win the all-around gold since Maria Gorokhovskaya, who achieved the same feat at 30 years old at the 1952 Helsinki games.

The last time a woman won two all-around titles was Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968.

Biles is the third woman ever to win multiple gold medals in the all-around. She is the only woman to ever accomplish that feat eight years apart.

But she's not done yet. Biles is expected to compete on vault later today and could win another gold medal.