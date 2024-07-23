Team USA basketball has had a couple of surprisingly close calls in their exhibition games leading up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris but nevertheless finished friendly play 5-0. Most recently, it was Germany who put a scare into the hearts of Team USA, but ultimately, LeBron James took over down the stretch to lead the Americans to one more victory before the Olympics get underway later on this week.

Perhaps explaining at least partially why Team USA has been having a tough time vs questionable competition is the fact that Kevin Durant has missed all five games with a right calf strain, although he is expected to be able to play in the Olympics.

Recently, FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless took to Undisputed to issue a stern warning to Team USA that Durant needs to be out there when the real fun begins.

“I'm starting to have my doubts… I think it's KD or bust. I think they need him to win gold… He is so good at this level… I counted on him,” said Bayless, via UNDISPUTED on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via ClutchPoints on X).

Can Team USA win gold without Durant?

Having arguably the most talented scorer of his generation, who is still performing at an elite level at the age of 35, would certainly go a long way in helping Team USA secure another gold medal and avenging the team's loss at the FIBA World Cup a year ago. Although he may not be quite as quick as he once was, Durant remains a virtually unguardable offensive weapon who can quickly assimilate into any offensive scheme and dominate.

Of course, it's important to note that the talent around the world is as spread out as its ever been now, with several teams, including South Sudan on Saturday, boasting NBA talent that wasn't always the case for every foreign country. Players for South Sudan like JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets gave Team USA a mightily difficult time in a game they had to hang on to win for dear life.

Still, all in all, the Americans do probably boast the most talent out of any team, even if squads like Team Canada and Team France boast multiple All-NBA caliber talents. In any case, the Olympics are set to get underway with the opening ceremony later this week, and Team USA will certainly hope that Durant is able to give it a go when the games begin.