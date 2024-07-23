With Team USA having played two consecutive pre-Olympics tune-up games that have gone down to the wire, it's reasonable to believe that the rest of the world might be looking on and feeling as though the four-time defending Olympic Gold medalists are vulnerable in a way we're not accustomed to seeing. Is Team USA still the considerable favorite to capture Gold in Paris? Yes they are, but these two narrow wins over South Sudan and Germany have given numerous countries reason to believe that a Gold Medal could be within reach just over two weeks from now. And no team has more reason to be confident than host nation France, who will be led by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama's rise has been well-documented, and most folks around the league feel as though it's only beginning. The expectation is that in as little as a year from now, Wembanyama may indeed be the best basketball player alive. And with that title comes tremendous responsibility and expectations. But lofty expectations are nothing new for Wemby. He came to the NBA with expectations that have bordered on unattainable, and yet he's still managed to exceed the hype thus far.

But Olympic basketball is different than the NBA, and unlike the San Antonio Spurs, the French National Team is among the favorites to earn a medal on August 10th. But in order to do that — specifically with a Gold medal in their sights — they'll likely need to go through Team USA. But Wemby doesn't care if it's the Americans or anyone else. The name of the game is for France to capture their first Olympic Gold medal in men's basketball.

Can Victor Wembanyama lead France to a Gold Medal?

Considering the fact that France will be led by Victor Wembanyama, someone with the potential to be the best player on the floor in any given game, gives the French a puncher's chance at capturing Gold. But what increases their chances of medaling is a roster full of player who have substantial experience playing in the NBA. In addition to Wembanyama, France will be led by four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, Nic Batum, Bilal Coulibaly, Nando De Colo, and Frank Ntilikina.

In order to secure their place in the Knockout Stage of the tournament, France will need a top-two finish in a group that includes Germany, Japan, and Brazil. France will play their first game of the Olympics on Saturday July 27th at 11:15 ET against Brazil, who earned their berth into the Summer Olympics with a qualifying tournament win over Latvia.