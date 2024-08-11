During Steve Kerr’s career as head coach of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James’ career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two were bitter rivals as the Warriors and Cavaliers met in the NBA Finals four straight seasons. But Steve Kerr is now LeBron James fan for life following Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2024 Olympics.

During a media segment sometime after Team USA’s gold medal win at the Olympics, Steve Kerr proclaimed why he’s become such a big fan of LeBron James now that he’s had a chance to be his coach.

“What a blessing to coach him finally after all these years of coaching against him and trying to figure out how to beat him,” Kerr said. “To watch him up close. . .just to see his approach, to see his professionalism, how coachable he is, and then of course how gifted he is, everything, every part of the game he seems to have mastered. I’m thrilled to be able to coach him the last six weeks and I’m a LeBron fan for life.”

In the gold medal game against France, James finished with 14 points, six rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one blocked shot. He shot 6-of-10 from the field, 1-of-2 from the three-point line and knocked down his only free throw.

LeBron James continues to hold off Father Time



By the time the 2024-25 NBA season is over, LeBron James will be have reached age 40. He will have completed his 22nd season in the league. And he’s still playing at an elite level. James re-signed with the Lakers this offseason for another two years.

Following Team USA’s gold medal win, James did not completely close the door on the possibility of playing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. He said that he currently does not see himself playing in 2028 but that he didn’t see himself playing this year in Paris.

This past season, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He also became the only player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points. He was also selected to his 2oth consecutive All-Star appearance.

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 41 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lakers reached the NBA playoffs as the No. 7 seed by way of the play-in, but lost in five games in the first round against the Denver Nuggets.