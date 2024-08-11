Team USA defeated Team France 98-87 in the Gold Medal Match at the Olympics on Saturday, thanks in large part to Steph Curry's four threes in the final three minutes. NBA legend Magic Johnson, who was a part of the 1992 USA Olympic “Dream Team,” was impressed.

Johnson congratulated the Americans after the game, via his social media.

“Big shout out to the US Men’s Basketball team for beating France in a very close game to secure gold!! Steph Curry came in clutch again with 8 threes! 🔥🤯” Johnson said.

While LeBron James was named MVP of the Olympics, Curry was the shooting maestro. The four-time NBA champion dropped 36 points on 9-of-14 shooting from long range in USA's 95-91 semifinal victory over Serbia before registering another 24 points against France.

NBA fans often debate who the greatest point guard of all time is between Curry and Magic. Do Curry's Olympic heroics give him the edge?

Steph Curry's play at the Olympics brings him close to Magic Johnson