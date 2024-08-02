While the Team USA men's and women's 5-on-5 teams have been winning games at the Paris Olympics, it had been a different story for the 3×3. The women's team began 0-3 and the men's team also began winless.

However, Friday was a different day for both teams as they snuck out thrilling buzzer-beating victories. The women's team defeated Canada, 18-17, with Rhyne Howard playing hero as she hit the game-winner from downtown.

It was a back-and-forth game, but Howard and TCU star Hailey Van Lith led the way as Team USA got its third straight win in a sudden surge.

The men's team got a game-winner from Canyon Barry, the son of Brent Barry, as they won 21-19 over France to finally get a victory.

Even more impressive is that Canyon Barry had 15 of the team's 21 points in the victory as he put them on his back. At long last, the men's team gets in the W column off of Barry's heroics.

Reactions pouring in after Team USA 3×3 victories

It took a while for the Team USA 3×3 to get going. But, suddenly, the women have won three straight and should be in contention for a medal. The men have a tougher climb, but after a game-winner, they have momentum on their side.

Social media was quick to react to the win as well. The Kentucky women's basketball social media account posted in celebration of Howard's heroics.

‘Rhyne freaking Howard. We’ve said that before. ‘

The men's team did it with Jimmer Fredette out to a leg injury, which brought a reaction from CBS insider Matt Norlander.

“Breaking news: Team USA men's has finally won a 3×3 game at the Olympics. With no Jimmer Fredette (leg injury), they just beat France 21-19. Canyon Barry played what might have been the best game of his life and scored 15 of Team USA's 21 points. USA is now 1-4 in Paris.”

And Canyon Barry is now a well-known name, although Florida fans already knew that. The Barstool Florida account reacted to his performance:”WHAT YOU KNOW ABOUT CANYON BARRY.”

It's a terrific turn of events for both the men's and women's 3×3 teams. Let's see of they can keep the momentum going.