On Wednesday, Team USA basketball participated in another tune-up game against the Serbian National Team in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Olympics from Paris, which are set to get underway in under two weeks. Team USA hasn't necessarily lit the world on fire so far given their unbelievable plethora of talent, but they still have an undefeated record so far in exhibition play and are the clear cut favorites to win gold at the Olympics.

Interestingly enough, on Wednesday, it was two players off of the bench for Team USA that ended up making arguably the biggest impact on the game, at least on the defensive end of the floor, for Steve Kerr's squad.

The Serbian National team of course features the three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, but the Joker was having a bit of a tough time on Wednesday dealing with the two-headed monster that was Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo for Team USA.

Needless to say, the good folks over on X , the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, had a good time watching the event unfold.

“The defensive duo of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo is incredible to watch,” wrote Evan Sidery of Forbes. “They’re destroying Serbia around the rim, including Davis with four blocks already. Steve Kerr should take a look at starting Davis and Adebayo.”

Another user joked about how Jokic must have been frustrated by the onslaught, referencing an old LeBron James meme from the 2014 Finals regarding Kawhi Leonard checking into the game and writing, “Jokic when he sees Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo checking in.”

Others compared the duo of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo to what Tim Duncan and David Robinson used to do for the San Antonio Spurs.

Will Team USA win gold?

As previously mentioned, Team USA hasn't exactly looked unstoppable so far in their short time together, but they are showing improvement in every game and have proven that they are capable of besting the competition even when they don't have their best performance.

Of course, the game is now more global than it probably ever has been, with teams like Team Canada featuring elite NBA talent including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. On Monday, Team USA had a bit of a scare going up against Australia, building up a large lead but then having to hang on for dear life down the stretch of that contest.

However, it's important to note that the squad has only been together for a couple of weeks now, and it would be borderline impossible to expect them to be the best version of themselves at such an early juncture (not that they have a ton of time still remaining before the Olympics).

In any case, it will be interesting to see if Steve Kerr follows the advice of Twitter users and inserts both Davis and Adebayo into the starting lineup to inflict defensive terror on the opponents in Paris.

The Olympics are set to begin with the opening ceremony on July 26.