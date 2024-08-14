During a recent visit to the 2024 Paris Olympics, NFL legend Tom Brady shared his playful vision for a Team USA football team composed entirely of NBA stars. In a vlog that caught the attention of many sports fans, Brady assembled a lineup that mixed basketball's top talents in a gridiron game of fantasy football.

Tom Brady discussed his picks in the vlog: “LeBron's my tight end. I'm putting Jayson Tatum as my quarterback. Running back, that's tough — maybe Ant (Anthony Edwards) as my running back,” Brady said. “He's so athletic and a little smaller to the ground.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t stop there. He reimagined his lineup as the conversation progressed, moving LeBron James from tight end to receiver to exploit his “downfield speed.” Brady envisioned Joel Embiid, known for his size and agility on the basketball court, as fitting seamlessly into the role of a tight end.

“And my receivers … I need two different types, I need a possession guy and I need a down the field threat guy. So, the down the field threat guy, maybe move LeBron out to receiver. And I put Ant at tight end,” Brady elaborated.

“Joel might be a little too big, maybe he's the other tight end. Then I got LeBron as a receiver ‘cause I can utilize him better,” Brady continued. “He's got more downfield speed. Tatum’s my quarterback, Ant’s my running back, and I need one more receiver. Who do we like? I’m taking D book (Devin Booker). I've seen his skill, he can go vertical, he's got speed, work over the middle. That's the squad.”

This imaginative scenario not only showcases Brady's deep understanding of both football and basketball but also highlights the athletic versatility of these NBA stars. While this Team USA football team remains a fantasy, Brady’s choices underscore the crossover athletic skills possessed by today’s leading sports figures.