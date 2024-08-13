The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, and Tyrese Haliburton can now reflect on how far he's come. The Indiana Pacers star went from idolizing LeBron James to winning gold medals with him.

Haliburton posted the evidence, via his social media.

“My mom sent me these pics this morning, life crazy lol,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton wore a LeBron Eastern Conference All-Star jersey on the left and a St. Vincent St. Mary's High School one on the top right, where “The King” played from 1999 to 2003.

James reacted to the full-circle post, via his social media.

“Haha! Crazy bro!!! WOW!! 🙏🏾🫡👑” he replied.

However, baby Haliburton wasn't just a LeBron fan. The 24-year-old also idolized Kevin Durant, as shown in his follow-up post, via his social media.

This was even more poetic, as Haliburton was wearing a Durant USA Olympics jersey in the left photo. Little did he know that he'd don an adult-sized USA jersey alongside “KD” in the Olympics one day.

How did Haliburton do in the 2024 Olympics?

Tyrese Haliburton had a minor injury in the Olympics

Haliburton was relegated to the bottom of USA's rotation this past summer, playing in just three games. The Iowa State alum totaled 26 minutes and eight points. However, he was hobbled by an unreported “minor leg injury” throughout the Olympics, via ESPN.

Additionally, the presence of more established superstars like James, Durant, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embiid would've made it tough to see the floor in the Olympics, even at full health. Haliburton embraced his “bench boy” status, though, via his social media.

“When you ain’t do nun on the group project and still get an A,” Haliburton said as he held up his gold medal.

Now, the 2020 first-round pick can turn his attention back to the Pacers, as they'll look to take the next step after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.