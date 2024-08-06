Team France battled it out with Team Canada in Olympics basketball on Tuesday, and France found a way to pull off the upset to knock Canada out in the quarterfinals. Canada came into the game as the favorite, but Victor Wembanyama and France had other plans, and they are still alive and well. France now joins Germany and Serbia in the semifinals, and USA plays Brazils later in the afternoon for the final spot.

Victor Wembanyama didn't have his best game on Tuesday as he had just seven points on 2/10 shooting, and he was also 0/6 from deep. He did have 12 rebounds though, and that was big for Team France. All that matters for Wembanyama is that France got the W.

“We all had to realize our roles, our history and the direction we wanted to take,” Wembanyama said after the game, according to a post from Ben Golliver. “We had four days — that’s a lot of time to think and fix things. The players were dedicated to fixing everything.”

Wembanyama and Team France are moving on. Their next game will be on Thursday with a spot in the gold medal game on the line.

After beating Canada, France improved to 3-1 in the Olympics. Their group was made up of them, Germany, Brazil and Japan. Germany went 3-0 in the group and took down France for their lone loss of the Olympics. Three out of four teams from France's group qualified for the quarterfinals as Japan was the only team that was eliminated.

Victor Wembanyama has been great so far in the Olympics outside of performance on Tuesday. However, like he noted after the game, everyone just has to play their role, and if they do that, they can find ways to win. Canada came into this game 3-0, and they are now eliminated.

Team France wasn't expected to make it this far after getting matched up with Canada, but they are still chugging along. It's going to be exciting to watch Wembanyama and the rest of their squad compete in the semifinals. We'll see if they can find a way to medal.