Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec, who won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has become one of the Olympics’ most viral figures. His memorable pose, with one hand in his pocket and wearing standard glasses, has made him one of the most recognizable faces of the Games.

The Turkish shooter has gained widespread attention for his laid-back pose and relaxed approach during the Paris Olympics, which has led to a surge of memes on social media. Unlike his competitors who wore high-tech gear, Dikec opted for a simple yellow earplug and regular glasses, adding to his distinctive style.

Following his remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, Dikec was greeted with a hero’s welcome upon returning to Turkey. When asked about his distinctive style, which helped him secure his first Olympic medal after five Games, he reflected on his approach and success.

Yusuf Dikec is not as calm as everyone would think

The 51-year-old Dikec acknowledged that while his calm and relaxed demeanor at the Paris Olympics gained him viral fame, his internal experience was quite different. He explained that his shooting pose was meant to embody the true spirit of the Olympics.

“At that moment, everyone says I seemed very calm, but actually storms were raging inside me. I think my shooting pose represented the Olympic spirit very well: the fair play, simplicity, clarity and naturalness. That’s why it got so much attention. I never needed that equipment. I am a natural. A natural shooter. That’s why I don’t use many accessories,” Dikec told the media.

“My shooting technique is one of the rare shooting techniques in the world. I shoot with both eyes open. Even the referees are surprised by this,” he added.

Dikec, who has competed for Türkiye in shooting events since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is known for his unconventional approach. He describes himself as a “natural shooter,” distinguishing himself with a minimalist style and minimal equipment during competitions.

Yusuf Dikec’s path to the Olympic podium has been both lengthy and challenging. After competing in five Olympic Games and finally earning his first medal in Paris, his journey exemplifies perseverance and commitment. Since his debut in 2008, Dikec has consistently represented Türkiye on the global stage.

Eyeing the gold medal in LA2028

Even after his impressive showing at Paris 2024, Yusuf Dikec remains determined. At 51, he’s setting his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, aiming to turn his silver medal into gold. His belief in his shooting skills and his partnership with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan continue to inspire his drive for top honors.

“My partner and I will get the gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. I’ve only lent the gold medal until 2028,” said Yusuf Dikec.

The embrace of “the Dikec” by athletes from various sports underscores the widespread appeal of Dikec’s relaxed attitude. It emphasizes the significance of mental fortitude and poise in athletics, qualities that are universally relevant and admired across different sports.

His pose has become a popular celebratory gesture among competitors, with athletes like Sweden’s Armand Duplantis and Australia’s Nina Kennedy joining in on the trend.