On Friday, the U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated Slovakia 6-2 to advance to the gold medal game against Canada at the Milan Olympics. If they win, they will win their first gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980 in Lake Placid.

One of the players helping carry the Americans across the finish line is center Dylan Larkin. When reflecting on his role on Team USA, Larkin is more than pleased to do what it takes to win, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

“I’m just trying to chip in and, I think, prove myself playing in big games that I can do it,” Larkin said. “It means a lot to me because I haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do that.”

Additionally, teammates have sung Larkin's praises.

“He just brings energy all day long,” J.T. Miller said. “Loves hockey. He’s a hockey nerd. He loves USA Hockey. His presence, it resonates in the whole room.”

“An off-the-charts good person and hockey player,” Jack Hughes said.

“Somebody you root for,” Jack Eichel said. “Somebody who deserves to win, to be on a winner more than anybody I know.”

Larkin currently plays for the Detroit Red Wings. In the Olympics, he has accumulated three points, two goals, and one assist. The U.S. Women's Hockey Team is fresh off defeating Canada in overtime to win the gold medal.

If the men win, it will mark the first time that both the men's and women's hockey teams win gold in the same Olympics.