Team USA women's hockey has won the Gold Medal at the Olympics for the third time! They beat Canada 2-1 in overtime Thursday thanks to the game-winner from Megan Keller. Goalie Aerin Frankel and captain Hilary Knight, who scored the game-tying goal, were the keys in regulation. But in overtime, it was the defenseman Keller who pulled off the sweet move to secure the win.

A GOLDEN GOAL FOR GOLD! pic.twitter.com/oLDfElGnI9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Team USA started the second period on a powerplay after a sluggish first period. As the heavy favorites coming into the game, the US was looking for the momentum on that powerplay. But a funky bounce sprung Canada on a 2-on-1. That's where O'Neill, of the PWHL's New York Sirens, opened the scoring.

This game ends the Olympic career of Knight, one of the greatest players in USA Hockey history. The game-tying goal gave her the most points and goals in US Olympic history. When told about her records after the game on NBC, Knight said, “No way! I'm just happy to have the gold medal.” At 36 years old, she has played in five Olympic Games and is currently a member of the PWHL's Seattle Torrent.

Article Continues Below

TIE GAME! TIE GAME! THE CAPTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fg9ycbZ2BY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Milan marks the eighth Olympic Games with women's hockey, and seven of them have featured a Canada vs USA Gold Medal Game. In the 2006 Games, Sweden beat the US 3-2 in the semifinal. Other than that, this rivalry has taken centerstage in every Olympics.

Team USA dominated Canada throughout the Olympic run-up. They won all four games of the Rivalry Series, which spanned November and December. Then in Milan, the US drubbed Canada 5-0. It was a perfect season for the stars and stripes, one that ended in a gold medal.

Even with Marie-Philip Poulin back on the ice, Canada could not keep Team USA at bay. Many have called the Milan group the best American team assembled in women's hockey history. That may be how they go down, bridging the gap from the Knight/Coyne generation to the Laila Edwards-Carolina Harvey generation.