Alysa Liu didn't sugarcoat her reaction to her outstanding performance in the women's free skate on Thursday. While skating off the ice, Liu turned to the camera and dropped a legendary and joy-filled NSFW line.

“That's what I'm f—–g talking about!” Liu exclaimed with a smile spread across her face.

“That’s what I’m f—ing talking about!” Alysa Liu as she leaves the ice 🔥 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/6RC1AwXEo7 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2026

Liu's long program earned her an electric response from the crowd as she became the first American to win a gold medal in women's singles figure skating since 2002. The last skater to stand on the top of the podium for the US was Sarah Hughes, three years before Liu was even born.

“I literally can't process this,” Liu said right after finding out she won.

Article Continues Below

Liu scored a season-high 150.20 after racking up 76.59 points in her short program to finish with a total of 226.79. Even fellow figure skating stars couldn't hide how impressed they were by Liu's showing, including “Quad God” Ilia Malinin, who cheered her on from the crowd.

Ilia “Quad God” Malinin was AMAZED by Alysa Liu's free skate performance 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hoRhIGuXDc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 19, 2026

Liu's unapologetic expression comes as a result of years of preparation. The 20-year-old won her first US championship at just 13, becoming the youngest titleholder ever, before leaving figure skating altogether at age 16 after making her Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Liu then decided to return to the sport at 18 years old and won a world championship at 19 before claiming her first gold medal at this year's Olympics. Based on what she's already shown, Liu has set the stage for a storied career.