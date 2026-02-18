Amber Glenn’s Olympic medal hopes took a major hit after a costly error in the women’s short program, where a missed required jump resulted in a score of 67.39. The mistake dropped her into 13th place ahead of the 4-minute free skate on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old was undoubtedly disappointed with the outcome but posted a resurgent message on her Instagram story, per Sports Illustrated.

“the world has ended for me many times and yet tomorrow still comes. keep going.” she wrote.

Glenn was viewed as a legitimate medal contender, but the zero-point element means she now only has a mathematical chance with Japan’s Ami Nakai currently first with a score of 78.71.

The error came on a triple loop attempt midway through her routine. Instead of taking a minor deduction for a fall, the invalid element meant she received no points at all for that portion of the program.

As the music ended, Glenn dropped to her knees, visibly shaken, and later broke down in tears while embracing her coach after leaving the ice.

Despite the setback, Glenn’s Olympic campaign is not over. She is still scheduled to compete in the women’s free skate but will have to outscore most of the competition if she is to return with a medal.

Glenn has previously spoken openly about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and an eating disorder earlier in her career. Around 2015, she admitted she reached a point where she “didn’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” per Sports Illustrated.

Glenn’s journey to this Olympic stage has already included significant highs. She entered the Games as the reigning three-time U.S. champion, becoming the first American woman since Michelle Kwan to achieve that feat.

At 26, she is also one of the oldest competitors at the tournament and will likely not get another shot at an Olympic medal.