Aaron Judge delivered one of the most electric defensive moments of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes was among the first to recognize its importance. Judge’s laser throw during Team USA’s 5–3 win over Mexico on Monday night quickly became one of the defining highlights of the tournament’s early stage.

The play unfolded in the top of the third inning with the score still tied 0–0. Mexico threatened to break through after Joey Ortiz reached base on an error by Brice Turang. Moments later, Jarren Duran lined a sharp single into right field, sending Ortiz aggressively toward third base. Judge charged the ball in deep right and fired a 91.8 mph strike to third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman applied the tag on Ortiz, erasing the scoring threat and preserving the tie for Team USA starter Skenes.

Statcast later confirmed the throw as one of Judge’s hardest since returning from a flexor strain earlier in the year. The defensive gem shifted the momentum of the game and energized the U.S. dugout. From that point forward, Team USA maintained control and eventually secured the 5–3 victory over Mexico in one of the tournament’s most competitive matchups.

Skenes later praised the play while speaking to reporters. The quote was shared by SNY Yankees on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the pitcher’s reaction to Judge’s arm strength and defensive awareness.

Article Continues Below

“I think I gave up one hit, but it didn't matter because [Aaron] Judge threw him out at third. One of the best throws I've seen”

"I think I gave up one hit, but it didn't matter because [Aaron] Judge threw him out at third. One of the best throws I've seen" – Paul Skenes on Aaron Judge throwing out Joey Ortiz pic.twitter.com/Xmpu5xgLip — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 10, 2026

Despite being known primarily for his power at the plate, Judge reminded everyone why he is a back-to-back AL MVP, flashing elite defense and game-changing arm strength when Team USA needed it most.

The moment illustrated the captain's all-around impact for Team USA. While his power at the plate continues to be his primary strength, the right fielder's defensive instincts and elite arm strength have the ability to instantly change games. If Judge continues producing highlight plays like Monday’s throw, Team USA will remain one of the favorites as the 2026 World Baseball Classic continues.