Chloe Kim’s bid for a historic third consecutive Olympic gold medal ended with a silver in the women’s halfpipe final, as South Korea’s Gaon Choi surged past her in the final run. Kim briefly led the event with a score of 88.00, but Choi delivered a 90.25 on her last attempt, pushing the American star into second place.

Despite missing out on the gold, Kim was visibly pleased with her performance post-run with boyfriend and NFL star Myles Garrett in attendance as well, per a post on X by ESPN. Had Kim won, she would have become the first snowboarder, male or female, to win three straight Olympic gold medals in the event.

Myles Garrett using all the cameras at his disposal watching Chloe Kim at the Olympics 📸 pic.twitter.com/LTEOZrMBcW — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2026

Even U.S. icon Shaun White, who won three Olympic golds, did not win her medals consecutively. Kim still had a final opportunity to reclaim the lead after Choi’s score, but she was unable to complete her last run.

That sealed the outcome, leaving the two-time defending champion with silver instead of another gold. Regardless, even the silver came after a remarkable turnaround.

Article Continues Below

Choi had crashed on her opening run and stayed down for several moments before getting back up. She regrouped for her final attempt, and was visibly emotional after landing the run that earned 90.25.

Despite falling short of the three-peat, Kim’s result still added to one of the most decorated halfpipe careers in Olympic history. She entered the Games as the reigning gold medalist from both 2018 and 2022, already the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic halfpipe titles.

Kim had dislocated her shoulder roughly a month before the Games while training in Switzerland. She ultimately recovered enough to take the start and will now return with yet another medal.

Off the course, Kim’s support system was visible in Italy. Garrett and Kim went public with their relationship earlier in 2025. The two-time defensive player of the year was even seen clicking pictures on the sidelines using multiple devices.