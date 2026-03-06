Team Dominican Republic enters the 2026 World Baseball Classic with expectations as high as any team in the tournament. Star outfielders Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. recently offered fans a simple message about the identity behind the loaded roster.

The Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic roster for the 2026 tournament features elite talent across the field. However, the team’s mindset may matter just as much as its star power. The national baseball team continues embracing its energetic style as it prepares to open tournament play on Friday vs. Nicaragua.

Both outfielders highlighted that personality during a recent media moment ahead of the tournament. The exchange quickly spread online as fans learned what to expect from the Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic roster once games begin.

SNY Mets shared the interaction on its official X account, formerly Twitter. The outlet posted a video of the two former San Diego Padres teammates describing the atmosphere surrounding Team Dominican Republic as the 2026 tournament approaches.

Juan Soto was asked about what viewers ought to know about Team Dominican Republic: Soto: "That we're going to have fun" Fernando Tatis Jr.: "And we're gonna be loud" Soto: "That's how we play the game. That's how we have fun. It doesn't matter if it counts or not" pic.twitter.com/uE6XTLdGwr — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 5, 2026

The comments reflect the style that has long defined the country on the international stage. Dominican baseball culture embraces emotion, rhythm, and visible excitement during games. Players often celebrate big moments loudly, creating a unique energy throughout the lineup.

Article Continues Below

This approach remains central to the Dominican Republic's 2026 roster under manager Albert Pujols. The Hall of Fame-bound legend now leads a team widely viewed as one of the favorites.

The stakes feel especially high after the country’s disappointing group-stage exit during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With stars such as Soto, Tatis Jr., and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., expectations surrounding Team Dominican Republic have quickly returned.

However, the message from Soto and Tatis Jr. suggests the roster will not abandon its identity under pressure, emphasizing their commitment to playing with the same passion and style that defines Dominican baseball.

Instead, the roster plans to showcase its expressive style while pursuing the country’s first championship since 2013.

If that approach holds throughout the tournament, Team Dominican Republic could once again become one of the most exciting teams in international baseball.