Head coach Brian Keefe is excited about Trae Young's debut with the Washington Wizards in Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Keefe discussed what stands out most about Young's game ahead of the guard's Wizards debut, he said, per Locked on Wizards' Ben Strober.

“I played against him for many years, myself. This guy gets other people better. We see his own scoring ability, his own ability to draw free throws, ability to get in the paint,” Keefe said. “I think his best skill has always been his passing.”

Keefe was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder throughout the first two seasons of Young's NBA career. Keefe also coached against Young for an additional two seasons during his time with the Brooklyn Nets before joining the Wizards' coaching staff in 2023.

Young will make his Wizards debut at home in Thursday's matchup.

Trae Young set to make his Wizards debut

After nearly upsetting the Rockets in their 123-118 loss, the Wizards' third-year guard Bilal Coulibaly led with 23 points in 9-of-16, including five threes. Wizards fans are excited to see Young paired with Coulibaly ahead of his debut against the Jazz on Thursday.

Coulibaly talked about what's led to his offensive rhythm for the Wizards of late, per ClutchPoints' Joshua Valdez.

“Just getting more reps, being out there more,” Coulibaly said. “Finding my rhythm, and yeah, just my work.”

Coulibaly scored a season-high 23 points in the Wizards' 123-118 win against the Rockets. He's averaging 10.4 points on 41.3% shooting, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season.