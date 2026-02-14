Team Canada is well on its way to advancing in the men's Olympic hockey tournament. Canada has had a pair of one-sided victories in its first two games, beating Czechia in the opener and following up with a 5-1 triumph over Switzerland in Friday's matchup. While the Canadians have gotten brilliant performances from superstars Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini in the two victories, defenseman Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets did not play against Switzerland after suffering a lower-body injury in the opener.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not offer many details about the severity of Morrissey's injuries prior to the win over Team Switzerland, but he did reveal that Morrissey will also miss Sunday's game against France.

However, Cooper did not write off Morrissey for the rest of the tournament. Canada will have a quarterfinals game after it competes against France. The Lightning head coach did not indicate that Morrissey's absence would continue as the Canadians get closer to the medal round.

The likelihood is that Morrissey will have a chance to compete in the quarterfinals and beyond unless he suffers a setback. If it was clear that he would not be able to play in the decisive games of the tournament, Cooper would not keep that kind of information hidden.

Canada's victory over Switzerland featured 3-point efforts by McDavid and MacKinnon. McDavid scored the opening goal in the early part of the first period, and he added assists on goals by Thomas Harley and MacKinnon. MacKinnon scored the last goal of the game and assisted on two others.