Connor McDavid made Olympic history on Friday, as Team Canada squared off against Team Finland in the men's ice hockey semifinal.

With the Canadiens trailing 2-0 late in the second period, McDavid picked up his 10th assist of these Olympics on Sam Reinhart's power play goal. That was his 12th overall point this tournament. That is the most ever in the Olympics with NHL-player participation, per NHL Insider Frank Seravalli.

He passed Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu, both of whom are, ironically, Finnish.

Team Canada entered the 2026 Winter Olympics looking to end its men's ice hockey gold medal drought. The last time the Canadiens stood atop the podium was 12 years ago in Sochi. That was also the last time NHL players were allowed to compete in the Olympics. On Friday, they faced the defending gold medalists, Team Finland.

Finland got on the board late in the first, as Mikko Rantanen beat Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington on the power play. The Canadiens carried play throughout the second. But it was Finland that increased its lead. Eric Haula scored shorthanded 3:26 into the period.

Reinhart's goal toward the end of the period brought Canadien fans to their feet.

Article Continues Below

But that was just the beginning of the fun.

Midway through the third period, Team Canada tied up the game on a beautiful shot from Shea Theodore. Then, with 35 seconds left, Nathan McKinnon sniped a one-timer for the game-winning goal. McDavid picked up another assist and his 13th point.

He still has three periods left to play, with more potential history in front of him.

Team Canada, playing without Sidney Crosby due to a lower-body injury, advanced to the Gold Medal game. They will face either the United States or Slovakia.