The Olympics kicked off last week, with competition starting last Wednesday and the opening ceremonies two days later on Friday. Team USA took their first gold medal on Sunday, as Breezy Johnson won the women's downhill. They added a second gold on Sunday, winning the team figure skating event. It is the only two medals the United States has currently, but they will be adding another medal on Tuesday.

On Monday, Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse knocked off the Italian team in the semifinals to head to the gold medal match against Sweden.

DO YOU BELIEVE IN (CURLING) MIRACLES?! 🤯 Team USA defeats reigning gold medalists Italy to reach their first-ever mixed doubles GOLD MEDAL GAME. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/j7xSg0kA5p — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2026

Fans were excited for the big win over the defending Olympic champion Italy team.

I’ve never been so hyped over curling in my life omg — Cy (@Thefrogthem) February 9, 2026

I cried watching curling today. I love the Olympics @CoryandKorey — Chelle (@NascarChelle) February 9, 2026

This is the third time that the mixed doubles format of curling has been at the Olympics. The traditional format has teams of four, either all men or all women. The women's curling team for the United States has never medaled, meaning Cory Thiesse will be the first American woman to earn a medal at the Olympics for curling. She was an alternate on the 2018 women's team that took eighth. She will be competing with the women's team later in the events.

Meanwhile, Korey Dropkin is at his first Olympics, and will be going home with a medal. He will not be on the men's team, making this his only chance to medal at the games.

The United States has not medaled before in mixed double curling. In the 2018 games in PyeongChang, Canada took gold while Switzerland finished with silver, and Norway took bronze. In the Beijing Games in 2022, Italy won gold and brought back the same duo for these games. They will face Great Britain for the bronze before the gold medal match. Norway took silver in 2022, while Sweden took the bronze.

Sweden and the United States will be guaranteed their best-ever result at the event, and will fight it out for gold at 12:05 PM ET on Tuesday.