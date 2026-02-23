Team USA reached a new summit at the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics by securing a record 12 gold medals. This performance surpassed the previous national best set during the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, and among the most historic achievements was the men’s hockey team capturing gold for the first time since 1980. Jack Hughes emerged as the national hero, netting the decisive game-winner just 1:41 into overtime to defeat Canada 2-1.

In 2019, before the NHL draft, ESPN asked Jack Hughes to write a letter to his future self. Seven years later, one passage stands out because it perfectly predicted this historic achievement. In the letter, he wrote about the potential honor of representing the United States at the Olympics and perhaps winning a gold medal together with his brothers.

This dream was realized in Milan, where the Hughes brothers were essential to the team’s success, and his brother Quinn previously scored a key overtime goal against Sweden.

In 2019, before the NHL draft, ESPN asked Jack Hughes to write a letter to his future self. Seven years later, one passage stands out 🇺🇸 Read Jack’s full letter to his older self here: https://t.co/MriOFDo5h1 pic.twitter.com/IBb8RDVAoA — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2026

However, the path to the gold medal was nearly derailed late in the third period when Hughes took a high-sticking penalty. He later admitted that while sitting in the penalty box, he visualized negative headlines from Barstool Sports, fearing he would become the man America hated if Canada scored on the power play.

Fortunately, the American penalty kill remained perfect, allowing Hughes to return and secure the golden goal. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy later dismissed these fears, officially labeling Hughes an American hero.

The celebration in the arena was massive, with fellow gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin supporting the team from the stands. Shiffrin, who reclaimed her own slalom gold during these Games, shared the electric atmosphere on social media with a selfie from the hockey rink.

Between the men's victory and the women’s hockey team’s overtime win against Canada, the Milan Games established a new pinnacle for American winter sports accomplishment.