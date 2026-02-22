The United States women’s hockey team achieved a remarkable gold medal victory in Milan, defeating Canada 2-1 in a thrilling overtime match. After a scoreless first period and trailing in the second, team captain Hilary Knight scored the game-tying goal, which forced the game into overtime. This historic goal also made Knight the all-time leader in points and goals in U.S. Olympic history, culminating a legendary career with her fifth Olympic Games and a gold medal. In overtime, defenseman Megan Keller secured the win with a decisive play, ensuring a perfect season for a team often regarded as the best American women’s hockey squad ever assembled.

This victory contributed to an unprecedented haul of 12 gold medals for Team USA, the highest total in the nation's Winter Olympics history, as noted by Rachel Bachman in Bluesky, being the previous best in Salt Lake City in 2002.

The Americans finished second overall in the medal table, winning 12 golds, 12 silvers, and 9 bronzes. The gold rush included remarkable individual achievements, such as Alex Ferreira's first gold in freeskiing and Breezy Johnson's victory in the alpine event. Other notable champions included Elizabeth Lemley in moguls, Alysa Liu in figure skating, and 41-year-old Elana Meyers Taylor in bobsled.

Mikaela Shiffrin reclaimed the gold in slalom, while Jordan Stolz made history by winning titles in both the 500 and 1,000 speedskating events.

The men's hockey team added to this legacy by winning their first gold medal since the 1980 Miracle on Ice, also with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada. On the 46th anniversary of that historic event, Jack Hughes scored the decisive goal just 1:41 into overtime.

Although the Americans were significantly outshot, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck delivered an outstanding performance, making 41 saves while facing a relentless Canadian attack. Hughes expressed immense pride in the hard-fought victory, calling it a powerful moment for American hockey.

With both the men's and women's teams winning 2-1 in overtime, the Milan Games will be remembered for this historic hockey dominance. These achievements, alongside record-breaking individual performances, have firmly established the 2026 delegation as a pinnacle of American winter sports accomplishment.