Team USA men's hockey is battling Slovakia in the semifinals at the Olympics. Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for the Americans for the second consecutive game, slipping a wrist shot past the goaltender early in the first period. When the cameras went to the crowd for reactions, they found a rather famous fan in former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Dylan Larkin’s QUICK goal gives USA an early 1-0 lead 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p4NMnj4d3n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2026

Larkin came off the bench, caught the pass from defenseman Zach Weresnki, and immediately turned on the jets. One of the faster players in the league barrelled in on Slovakian goalie Samuel Hlavaj and twisted it home. It was an early 1-0 lead for the Americans in the win-or-go-home game.

That is when the cameras found Kelce, losing his mind in a bald eagle winter hat among the people in the crowd. Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were at the women's gold medal game on Thursday, which Team USA won. The Kelce family was integral in getting the family of Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards to attend the Olympics. She paid them back with the game-tying assist.

But a gold medal on Thursday was not enough hockey for the future Hall of Famer. He was back in the arena to catch Team USA against Slovakia in the men's semifinals. Canada has already clinched their berth in the Olympic gold medal game, and the Americans are looking to join them.

There were more Ohio connections on the goal, as Werenski plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets. If Kelce is looking for another Ohioan to latch onto like Edwards, forward JT Miller is from East Palestine, Ohio.