The 2026 Winter Olympics saw some thrilling action in men's ice hockey on Wednesday. Mitch Marner lifted Team Canada over Czechia with an incredible overtime goal. As a result, the Canadians will take on Finland for a chance to play for a gold medal in Milan.

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper is certainly appreciative of Marner's efforts. He spoke with the media after the game about what the Vegas Golden Knights star meant to this game. He didn't need many words to describe Marner's impact on the ice, either.

“'It' factor, man,” Cooper said, via NHL.com. “Mitch Marner has got it.”

The Canadians opened the scoring in the first period, but soon found themselves on the back foot. The Czechs scored twice to take a lead into the second period. Nathan MacKinnon responded back, though, tying the game 2-2 entering the third and final regulation frame.

The game remained tied until about midway through the third period. New York Islanders winger Ondrej Palat gave the Czechs another lead. It wasn't until Nick Suzuki scored later in the third that the Canadians became level again. Then, in overtime, Marner ended it to send Team Canada to the semifinal.

“Hey, this is the great thing about this tournament,” Cooper said of the chaotic back and forth between Canada and Czechia, via NHL.com. “This is the Olympic games. The best of the best is here. This is why all the players want to come to this because they want to show who they are and they want to flex.”

Team Canada is in action again on Friday morning when they take on Finland for a spot in the gold medal game.