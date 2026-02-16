Team USA has secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics. After a 5-1 victory over Germany, Team USA went 3-0 in group play, but finished as the two-seed due to goal differential compared to Canada.

Now, the United States awaits the winner of the Sweden-Latvia contest. Sweden and Latvia will face off on Feb. 17 in the last game of the day, and the winner will move on to face the United States on Feb. 18 in the quarterfinals.

This ended up being a difficult draw for Team USA. Sweden was one of the top-ranked teams heading into the tournament, and took a 5-3 win over Slovakia in their final game on Saturday. After winning their first game of the tournament over Italy, the Swedes fell 4-1 to Finland on Friday, which put them as the seventh seed in the tournament. They will face Latvia, which is coming off a 4-3 win over Germany on Saturday, but fell to Denmark on Sunday.

After the quarterfinals, teams will re-seed based on standings, with the Bronze medal game set for Feb 21. and the gold medal game on Feb. 22.

Article Continues Below

In the qualifying round, Germany will face France, with the winner facing Slovakia. Meanwhile, the Czechia-Denmark winner will face Canada, and the Switzerland-Italy winner will face Finland.

If the United States can win over Sweden or Latvia, they will head to the semi-finals on Feb 20. Assuming no upsets, they will likely be set up for a semi-final with Slovakia, while Canada would be set up to face off with Finland.

Regardless of the draw, the United States still has gold in its sights after a dominating performance in the round robin group stage, setting them up for success.