Tyrese Maxey sustained a finger injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 7. On Tuesday, the star point guard received some bad news regarding his chances to play the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Reports indicate that Maxey, who is 25 years old, is dealing with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger and will be reevaluated in three weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. With just about four weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a chance the 76ers could be without Tyrese Maxey to end the basketball year.

“Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey has been diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger and will be reevaluated in three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Maxey received additional images and specialist reviews after injuring his right hand Saturday in Atlanta.”

The injury comes at a brutal time, as Philadelphia is firmly in the mix for the playoff race. With a 34-30 record entering Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, the 76ers own the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls are close on their heels for that spot.

We'll see what comes of the injury, but it will be hard for Philly to replace Tyrese Maxey in the lineup. The 6-year veteran was seemingly in the middle of the best season of his career so far, averaging 29.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He is also shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the three-point line through 61 games played.

With Maxey set to miss at least the next three weeks, the 76ers will likely rely on Cameron Payne to step in as the starting point guard. Quentin Grimes could also see more playing time in the backcourt, with rookie VJ Edgecombe leading the way.