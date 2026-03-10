The New York Giants continue an impressive offseason with the addition of one of the best kickers in the NFL. Jason Sanders was recently released by the Miami Dolphins and now finds a new home in New York. According to Adam Schefter, it is just a one-year deal. The rest of the details have yet to be released.

Sanders signed a 5-year rookie extension deal and has played all eight seasons with the Dolphins. Here is what Schefter said when he was released by the Dolphins.

“After the two sides could not agree on a contract, the Dolphins now are expected to release kicker Jason Sanders, per source. Sanders leaves Miami with a streak of 27 straight made field goals, and 9-of-9 on his last 50+-yard field goals.”

Sanders is one of the top kickers in the league. He will play a big part in the offense for 2026. Having a reliable kicker who can nail a kick from 50 yards will give the team a lot more points than it had last season. It is not easy to find a great kicker in this league, and if Sanders impresses again, a contract extension could be in the future.

Earlier on Tuesday, John Harbaugh's new team added a solid cornerback, Greg Newsome II in free agency. They also added former Baltimore Raven Isaiah Likely to pair alongside Theo Johnson. With Harbaugh at the helm, the Giants' culture will change, and for the better. Jaxson Dart will enter Year 2 in a much better system than before.