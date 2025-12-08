The Los Angeles Olympics are still over two years away, but excitement is bubbling. The Olympic golf tournament will be at Riviera Country Club, one of the elite venues on the PGA Tour. Because of that, The Open Championship in 2028 has been moved back from its traditional July date.

“The championships are being moved back for that year alone to avoid clashing with the golf competitions for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles which are being played from 19-29 July,” The R&A announced on Monday. The new dates are as follows: The 156th Open will be held from 30 July-6 August 2028. The ISPS HANDA Senior Open will be held from 7-13 August 2028. The AIG Women’s Open will be held from 14-20 August 2028.”

The Open Championship is traditionally on the third Sunday in July, which is right before the Olympic tournament starts. So, they moved the tournament back into August to allow time between the events. They have done the same with the Women's Open, which will be played two weeks later.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be the fourth time in modern history that golf is contested at the Games. Justin Rose won the first one in 2016 in Rio, Xander Schauffele picked up the win in 2021, and Scottie Scheffler won in Paris. Both the men and the women compete in traditional 72-hole strokeplay. The 2028 Games will feature a mixed competition for the first time.

The Open Championship was contested in Northern Ireland in 2025, with Scheffler taking home the Claret Jug. There is no venue announced for the 2028 event. The 2027 Claret Jug will be awarded at St Andrews, so it won't be at the Home of Golf in 2028.

In 2016, the Olympics forced the PGA Championship to move up on the calendar. The lack of movement for the 2024 Olympics led to some controversy, so the R&A threw the players a bone with the Olympics in America.