The New Orleans Pelicans came into the matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Although things weren’t looking so good on that front midway through the fourth quarter, Pelicans star Zion Williamson was doing his part to get a win as he dominated the paint.

BULLY BALL! Zion Willamson gets his way into the paint for the finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kT5hIMFmpp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

On one play in particular during the Pelicans game against the Bulls , Zion Williamson caught the ball on the wing and simply bullied his way past Matas Buzelis into the paint for an easy basket. At that point, Williamson’s basket had stopped what was a 7-0 Bulls run. The Pelicans would be unable to to get a win though as they fell to the Bulls, 134-118.

Williamson finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a little over 29 minutes of play. He shot 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) from the field and 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the free-throw line. The Bulls game was only Williamson’s second game back in the starting lineup since he had returned from an adductor strain. The injury had caused him to be sidelined for five games.

Upon Williamson’s return, Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego had decided to bring him off the bench. It’s been a tough season for the Pelicans, as the loss to the Bulls dropped them to 8-27. They are currently in last place in the Western Conference standings.

While the Pelicans have struggled record-wise, Williamson continues to be a premier talent, as he has shown when he’s been healthy. He’s appeared in a total of 18 games at a little over 28 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 75.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.