The Winter Olympics are about to start, and all eyes will be on Team USA, especially the hockey team, due to how loaded it could be. There is additional motivation for the team following Team USA's recent loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Auston Matthews recently said that he thinks this team is loaded, and after some time away from the Olympics, this United States team has what it takes to win the gold medal.

Team USA general manager Bill Guerin initially said that he believes it is gold or bust for the American team. Auston Matthews said he completely agrees with the take. Matthews also said that, in the first Olympics in which NHL players have been participating since 2014, he thinks the United States is primed to win a gold medal in hockey more than ever.

“I think it’s just about the belief and the confidence that he has in you and the group of Americans that we have going and representing the country,” the Toronto Maple Leafs captain said Monday, referring to what Guerin's goal for the team is. “And I think all of us feel the same way.”

Matthews feels the Americans have made big strides in hockey since the last time pro players participated in the Olympics 12 years ago in Sochi, Russia.

“I think we feel like we're up there and we should be competing for gold,” Matthews said. “It's obviously the first Olympics in a while since (NHL players) have been able to play, but you want to be up there consistently, and you want to be obviously the best country in the world. And this is a great opportunity for us.”

The emergence of Team USA is due to players like Matthews, who have burst onto the scene as homegrown talents. However, their nemesis has been Canada. The Canadians beat the Americans in the final in 2002 and 2010, and most recently beat the Americans in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

That most recent matchup between Team USA and Team Canada proves how razor-close these games are. Matthews had two chances to win it in overtime, but it was Connor McDavid with the game-winner for Team Canada, where they won 3-2.